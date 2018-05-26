PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --As we remember those who gave their lives while serving our country this Memorial Day, there's plenty to do if you plan to stay home and avoid the hectic travel.
Philadelphia offers several family-friendly events this weekend as we welcome the unofficial start of the summer season.
They came up the river Thursday under canvas, the tall ships of Sail Philadelphia 2018.
In port for the weekend, the expectation is 180 thousand folks will navigate to Penn's Landing to enjoy a celebration of Philadelphia's Maritime Heritage.
Some of the folks on Friday dressed if they were from distant places and distant times.
The largest of the tall ships is the Portuguese Navy's training vessel, the Sagres built in 1937.
Its teak decks and brass is the stuff of a 4-year-olds imagination.
Arron Cubbage of Secane said, "Beautiful day, the little one is into boats this one is into microphones, done this in the past and it is a blast."
Ken Fountain and his wife came from Pensacola, Florida to take in the ships. Fountain has a 25-foot sailboat, and after seeing all this, we asked, could he have seen himself as a naval cadet?
"Definitely, if I could go back and skip college and go straight here." Is it that enjoyable? "It's really fun," he said.
