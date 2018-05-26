Memorial Day weekend festivities at Penn's Landing

At Penn's Landing fireworks over the Delaware River, Saturday night topping off another day of Sail Philadelphia's Waterfront Festival.It's Memorial Day Weekend in Philadelphia and crowds packed area events.Paulina Jalon of Huntingdon Valley said, "Not everyone can go to shore for the weekend, so it's awesome to have something here for people staying local for the Memorial Day weekend.At the Mann Music Center, the Philly Pops put on a free concert called "Memorial Salute," honoring the American tradition of service.The Pops paying tribute to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.And 1,000s Hit Hoagie Nation at the festival pier on Penn's Landing.Jenn Huyett of Reading said, "We came to see Fitz and the Tantrums with our kids and now we're seeing Train and we're waiting for Hall and Oates."Musical acts like Train played throughout the night after crowds ate free hoagies from across the area.Thomas Bayer, Sr. of Northeast Philadelphia said, "The hoagies were awesome, I was here for the hoagies."Many waited for hours for the headliners.Philly Music legends Hall and Oates hitting the stage right as the fireworks hit the sky.People today say it was about family and fun, but don't forget the meaning behind Monday."I think it's great to bring everyone together and to not forget what the weekend is really about-about the memory of the people who served our country," said Thomas Bayer of Frankford.Robin Rudofker of Voorhees added, "We couldn't be here today without all the men and women that sacrificed all the time away from their families and some of them sacrificed their lives for us to be here in this beautiful day."------