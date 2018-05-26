Beach fun and honors for veterans at Jersey Shore

Saturday was a perfect beach day and now people are enjoying the night despite a little bit of rain.Action News caught up with one group this evening taking some time to really observe Memorial Day weekend by honoring veterans.The sun, waves, and sand seemed to soothe the spirits of beachgoers who have waited so long for summer.Kristin Moore of Lansdale, Pa. said, "It was gorgeous. We laid on the beach all day."And the boardwalk in Ocean City offered snacks to satisfy every appetite.We asked Levi Crowder of Lansdale, Pa. was he enjoying his funnel cake, and was he planning to eat the whole thing. He said, "Probably."And as the sun started to set on this perfect Saturday before Memorial Day, veterans gathered to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.The names of 23 Cape May County veterans were read in front of the Wildwoods Vietnam Memorial Wall who died during service.Vietnam veteran Fred Trasatti, Jr. said, "I mean a lot of my friends are on this wall. I served in Vietnam in 1967-68. So this is everything for me. I don't need a hamburger."American Legion Chaplain Everest Stewart added. "People think its barbeques and all that but it's really about honoring our fallen vets who fought in all the great wars. That's what we get together for."Organizer Vincent De Prinzio says this is the fifth year for the Saturday night vigil, attracting more people to pay respects each year."I feel grateful but emotional too. It really gets to you because I have a lot of friends on the wall there that I was in 'Nam with. And it really gets to you.Various shore towns have memorial services scheduled for Monday including Wildwood, Ocean City and Sea Isle in Veterans Park.------