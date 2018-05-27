U.S. & WORLD

20-year-old woman killed at Mexican border

20-year-old woman killed at Mexican border. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on May 27, 2018. (WPVI)

Many are raising questions after a border patrol agent shot and killed a 20-year-old woman at the Mexican border.

Claudia Gomez, an undocumented immigrant from Guatemala, was in Rio Bravo when she was killed.

Her family is now demanding answers.

The U.S. Border Patrol first said that Wednesday a Texas border agent fired shots after being attacked by a group armed with blunt objects.

However, a new statement released made no mention of weapons.

