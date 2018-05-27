COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Weather doesn't dampen spirits for Memorial Day weekend in Margate

MARGATE, N.J. (WPVI) --
Even though the conditions weren't the best for the beach on Sunday, Action News found plenty of people making the most of it.

Not whipping winds or chilly temperatures could keep these brave souls away from the beach in Margate.

"It's better than yesterday when there were a thousand kids out here," said Jake Feldman of Huntingdon Valley. "There are only like 20 kids out here, so it's a good time."

Lifeguards were on duty, staring into an empty ocean - a stark contrast from yesterday.

"It's definitely a nice little break but it's a long day," said Lifeguard Patrick Grigs.

Just off the beach, the deck at Ventura's Greenhouse was packed with folks enjoying afternoon snacks and drinks.

"The people who come here come rain or shine," said Jackie Lenegan. "They like to have a good time because it's the kick off to summer and who wants to start summer off being sad? So they come out and have a good time."

For one group of ladies - all gathered here for a bachelorette weekend- the gloomy weather was a welcome change.

"Actually I think it was fortuitous that the weather was like this because some of us might have had a drink or two last night and it was kind of nice to relax today and use it as an excuse to stay inside," Betsy Hargus of Wayne.

Margate's Memorial Day parade is set for Monday morning at 9:30 a.m., starting at City Hall.

community-eventsn.j. newsnew jersey newsmemorial daybeachesweather
