WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
Police say four people, including a knife-wielding suspect, are hospitalized after a violent early morning stabbing incident in Wilmington, Delaware.

It happened before 5 a.m. Monday at Eighth and Adams streets.

Police arrived to find three victims: a 26-year-old man who had been stabbed in the neck; a 49-year-old woman who had been stabbed in the arm and torso; and a 24-year-old woman who had been stabbed in the arm.

They also found the suspected attacker, a 52-year-old man who remained at the scene with a wound to his torso.

Police say the three victims were taken to Christiana Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect was taken into police custody then transported to Wilmington Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Police have not released further details on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The case remains under investigation.

