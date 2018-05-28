MEMORIAL DAY

Annual Memorial Day ceremonies in Media, Pa.

MEDIA, Pa. (WPVI) --
They have been holding a Memorial Day parade in Media, Delaware County for decades.

This year's edition stepped off at 10 a.m.

Under a gray sky along the length of State Street, generations once again lined up to watch marching bands and vintage vehicles with old, old soldiers go by.

The idea is to watch and think about those who didn't come back, those who died in the service of this country over the course of its history - be it in Iraq, Vietnam, Gettysburg, or elsewhere.

"I remember all the fallen, those who have given the ultimate sacrifice," said Vietnam War veteran Tony Corvino. "And not only to remember them today, but to remember them all the time."



Bob Fili was among the oldest here this year. He is 95, a veteran of the Army Air Corps.

In World War II his B-24 bomber was shot down.

He survived, but spent six months in a Romanian prison camp.

"There's an age-old saying," Fili told us. "If you're over in Europe, if you fly long enough you're going to get shot down at one time or another."

Fili was one of many, many veterans lining the streets in Media to remember those who did not come back from war.

