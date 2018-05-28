What's the Deal: Memorial Day sales

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --If you're grabbing some last minute Memorial Day sales online or in stores, the good news is some will stretch into next weekend!
And while there are some hot deals to snag, there are some items the experts say we should wait on.
The savings site RetailMeNot has a little shopping playlist for us.
Let's start with what you should scoop up right now and that includes Outdoor Entertaining Items.
From grills to backyard decor to patio furniture, they say the best deals are happening now with Sears and Lowes taking 40% off, 50% off at Pier 1 Imports and many of these offers will continue through the week.
Mattresses are also at a yearly low right now, so if you're in the market, now's the time to comparison shop and save.
Next smaller appliances, like vacuums, kitchen gadgets, cookware and everything in between, there are great deals around with up to 40% off.
They do recommend that for the big stuff like stoves, washers and dryers, you can wait for September and even bigger discounts.
Also, RetailMeNot says there are a few more things you will want to wait to buy at the end of the summer, and that includes electronics, swimwear and summer apparel, and think back to school sales on those.
