Man shot and killed in North Philadelphia identified by police

EMBED </>More Videos

Man dies after being shot in the head in North Philadelphia. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 28, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police have identified a man shot and killed Monday night in North Philadelphia.

24-year-old Kevin Lowe, from the 2900 block of North 23rd Street, was shot several times in the head and torso.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. at 23rd and Indiana streets.

Arriving officers didn't wait for an ambulance.

They rushed Lowe to Temple University Hospital for treatment, but he died 15 minutes later.

Detectives are working to determine who shot Lowe and why.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshootinghomicideNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
More News