SOCIETY

Memorial Day volunteers cleanup overgrown Pottstown cemetery

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Christie Ileto on Action News at 11 p.m. on May 28, 2018. (WPVI)

By
POTTSTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Monday was a day to pay tribute to those who have given the last full measure of devotion. And for one dedicated group of grateful Americans, that meant tending to the final resting places of those who gave their lives long ago.

Behind a curtain of weeds are 3000 graves in Pottstown's Edgewood Cemetery.

200 of those headstone tell a story of service to this country.

"In this cemetery there's the Spanish American War, Cuba, Philippines, the great World War, World War II," said Joe Webster of Lower Providence. "You actually see the lives in the headstones. You can see they served with a certain cavalry division or served with a certain leader."

So, a small group of volunteers took it upon themselves to clean up the final resting place of all these souls -- especially the ones who served and never made it home.

"We're trying to do as much as we can," says Joe Ciresi of Limerick. "We've been out here for two-three hours now and you can see we haven't even made a dent."

"At the present time, I don't believe there's anybody that's actively working here," said David Miller of Pottstown.

Over 150 years old, the orphaned cemetery is need of routine upkeep.

"I think we need to give back on a day that people gave our lives for this country," said Joe Ciresi. "But it shouldn't only be today. So, I stress that I want people to be coming out and helping us every week if they can -- mowers, clippers, whatever you got.

As of 2015, Pottstown leaders had reportedly searched and found no one responsible for the maintenance of the cemetery.

This group of volunteers, however, is hoping with more help from the public, clean up can become a regular thing.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymemorial daypennsylvania newscemeteryveteransvolunteerismPottstown Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
6abc Speakers Bureau Request Form
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
2 CVS workers lose jobs after cops called on black customer
Mayor apologizes after Muslim children denied pool access
More Society
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
More News