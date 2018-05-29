REAL ESTATE

What will $1,300 rent you in Philadelphia?

2221 S. Broad St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Philadelphia?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in Philadelphia if you've got a budget of $1,300/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

2221 S. Broad St., #2f (Newbold)




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 2221 S. Broad St. that's going for $1,300/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, generous closet space, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The building offers on-site management and concierge service. Cats and dogs are negotiable.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

3421 Richmond St. (Richmond)




Located at 3421 Richmond St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $1,300/month.

The unit features hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, large windows and exposed brick. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1639 S. 22nd St., #A (Point Breeze)




Listed at $1,300/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse is located at 1639 S. 22nd St.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and a kitchen island. The building offers storage space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

409 S. 11th St., #1F (Washington Square)




Here's a 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 409 S. 11th St. that's going for $1,295/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a stove, generous closet space, a loft area, exposed brick and ample natural light. Pets are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
