Six ways to enjoy the outdoors

Memorial Day weekend marks the start of outdoor fun. Karen rounds up six ways to get outside and enjoy the sun.301 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106(215) 922-2386Penns Landing through Monday, May 31st100 S Independence Mall W, Philadelphia, PA 19106(215) 922 -7100Franklin Square, 200 N 6th St, Philadelphia, PA 19106 (Thru June 30th)200 Main Street, King of Prussia, Pa. 19406(301) 657-0700----------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.Textto(Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.