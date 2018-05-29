State police issue warning after mysterious explosions in Bucks Co.

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --Pennsylvania State Police are sounding the alarm about mysterious explosions in the Upper Bucks County area.
It's a story we first told you about last week.
Police now say there have been more than twenty unexplained explosions in the last two months.
Residents have reported hearing the noises in the early morning hours, sometimes waking them up.
Local, state, and federal investigators are searching for a cause but so far, haven't found anything.
If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-426-TIPS.
-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps