Digital license plates tested in California

The newest computer technology may be coming to a bumper near you.This is a digital license plate, a concept now being tested in Sacramento, California.The plates use wireless technology that allow the text to be changed remotely. For example, a digital license plate could display if a car has been stolen or is the subject of an Amber Alert.The maker of the high-tech plates say pilot programs may soon get underway in other states, but they have not yet been widely approved for use.