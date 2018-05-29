AUTOMOTIVE

Digital license plates tested in California

Digital license plates: Brian Taff reports on Action News at 4:30 p.m. on May 29, 2018.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (WPVI) --
The newest computer technology may be coming to a bumper near you.

This is a digital license plate, a concept now being tested in Sacramento, California.

The plates use wireless technology that allow the text to be changed remotely. For example, a digital license plate could display if a car has been stolen or is the subject of an Amber Alert.

The maker of the high-tech plates say pilot programs may soon get underway in other states, but they have not yet been widely approved for use.
