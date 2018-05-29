VIDEO: Lightning strikes Cape May life guard stand

If you've ever questioned why it's so important to follow lifeguards' instructions to get off the beach when a storm rolls in, here's your answer.Take a look at this video from the City of Cape May.Security cameras captured a bright bolt of lightning hitting a lifeguard stand on Sunday afternoon.Coffee Tyme, a coffee shop in Cape May, recorded the aftermath.Video shows how the force and heat of the strike peeled wood from part of the stand, leaving pieces in the sand.This is yet another powerful reminder as the beach season begins to heed warnings and seek shelter when a storm moves in.-----