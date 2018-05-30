Man and girl, 7, shot in Port Richmond

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3538429" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 7-year-old girl, man shot in Port Richmond. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 30, 2018.

Police said a young girl and an unrelated man were both injured by gunfire Tuesday night in Port Richmond.Shaniqua Brown's daughter, 7-year old Shakayla Velazquez, is recuperating after being shot while sitting on steps outside of a church service.Shakayla was hit by errant gunfire when multiple gunshots erupted in the area of the 3400 block of Emerald Street around 8:45 p.m.Brown says she saw her husband running down the street with their wounded child in his arms."He looked down the block and he saw everybody running. He went to grab her but she was already running to him. She was crying, 'My back. My back,'" Brown said.The child had sustained a gunshot wound to her upper left shoulder. Her parents rushed her to the hospital. Fortunately, it turned out to be a flesh wound."That's a baby. A baby! She hasn't even lived a life yet," said Brown. "It could have hit anywhere else, you understand me?"Police eventually found a second victim, a 23- year-old man, whose name has not been disclosed. He remains hospitalized in stable condition.Police said the gunfire came from about a block and half away. Witnesses told police there were four gunmen, one firing an assault rifle.Police said this neighborhood is a haven for drugs and violence. Neighbors are always fearful."It keeps happening," said one neighbor. "We need protection from the police department. The mayor needs to take action. Our community is just horrible."Police are still trying to determine who opened fire and why.------