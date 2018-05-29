U.S. & WORLD

Valerie Jarrett responds to Roseanne Barr's controversial tweet

EMBED </>More Videos

Valerie Jarrett responds to Roseanne's controversial Tweet: as seen on Action News at 11 p.m., May 29, 2018 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Valerie Jarrett was at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia Tuesday night, taking part in a conversation on what was called everyday racism.

She was asked to respond to a racist tweet directed at her authored by Roseanne Barr earlier in the day.

"First of all I think we need to turn it into a teaching moment," she said. "I'm fine, but I'm worried about all the people out there who don't have a circle of friends and followers who come right to their defense."

Everyone was waiting to see if President Trump would comment on the Roseanne controversy, given that she was a Trump supporter on the show, and he seemed to take some credit for her high ratings.

Trump did not comment.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentu.s. & worldtwitterpoliticsracism
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Missouri mom accused of letting men rape toddler
Thai youth soccer team meets with the media
More u.s. & world
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Demi Lovato Sweepstakes
Becca visits her final 4 men's hometowns
3 tantalizing food and drink experiences in Philadelphia this week
Happy Birthday, Disneyland!
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
More News