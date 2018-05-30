6 Minute Meal & Deal: At the Table's Fettuccini Carbonara

In this week's 6 Minute Meal and a Deal, Alicia Vitarelli heads to At the Table BYOB in Wayne for a Fettuccini Carbonara recipe.At the Table BYOB Chef/Owner Alex Hardy's recipe for Fettuccini CarbonaraFettuccini Carbonara (serves 2)Ingredients:1/2 lb Fettuccine pasta (Chef Tip: Use fresh pasta for much faster cooking prep time)2 tbl Chili butter (see recipe below) (Chef Tip: You can pre-make & store chili butter)3 ladles Carbonara sauce (see recipe below)3 tbl Bacon, cooked and chopped (Chef Tip: pre-cook & store bacon)6 Shrimp (raw)1/3 cup Lump crabmeat3 tbl Chives minced1/4 cup Gruyere, freshly grated1 Egg, sous vide (145 degrees for 1 hour, ice and then hold at 115 degrees for serving)(Chef Tip: You can use a poached egg instead)Method:Cook pasta, 4 minutes in water(Chef tip: multi-task and make the rest of the dish while the pasta is cooking)In large skillet, sauté shrimp in chili butterAdd carbonara sauceAdd cheeseAdd crabAdd chivesToss with pastaPlate and put egg in middleGarnish with freshly grated cheese & chopped chivesChili ButterIngredients:2 pound unsalted butter, softened3 large cloves of garlic, peeled1 tbl kosher saltcup red chili pepper flakesMethod:Blend butter with garlic, salt & red chili pepper flakesTransfer to container(Chef Tip: This keeps for 1 month in fridge)Carbonara SauceIngredients:3 tbl butter2 large shallots (minced)4 garlic cloves (minced)cup white wine2 tbsp lobster base (available at seafood markets)1 quart heavy whipping creamMethod:In pot, sauté shallots over medium heat in butter and garlic for 2 minutesAdd white wineAdd lobster baseAdd heavy cream and simmer on low heat for 15 minutesTransfer to container and chill(Chef Tip: Pre-make your carbonara sauce; it keeps for up to 1 week in fridge)Mention you saw the 6 Minute Meal and a Deal feature on 6abc and they'll give you $6 off your check at At The Table BYOB through Sunday, June 3rd.11 Louella CtWayne, PA 19087(610) 964-9700------