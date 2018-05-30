6 Minute Meal & Deal: At the Table's Fettuccini Carbonara

In this week's 6 Minute Meal and a Deal, Alicia Vitarelli heads to At the Table BYOB in Wayne for a Fettuccini Carbonara recipe.
The Meal:
At the Table BYOB Chef/Owner Alex Hardy's recipe for Fettuccini Carbonara
Fettuccini Carbonara (serves 2)
Ingredients:
1/2 lb Fettuccine pasta (Chef Tip: Use fresh pasta for much faster cooking prep time)
2 tbl Chili butter (see recipe below) (Chef Tip: You can pre-make & store chili butter)
3 ladles Carbonara sauce (see recipe below)
3 tbl Bacon, cooked and chopped (Chef Tip: pre-cook & store bacon)
6 Shrimp (raw)
1/3 cup Lump crabmeat
3 tbl Chives minced
1/4 cup Gruyere, freshly grated
1 Egg, sous vide (145 degrees for 1 hour, ice and then hold at 115 degrees for serving)
(Chef Tip: You can use a poached egg instead)
Method:
Cook pasta, 4 minutes in water
(Chef tip: multi-task and make the rest of the dish while the pasta is cooking)
In large skillet, sauté shrimp in chili butter
Add carbonara sauce
Add cheese
Add crab
Add chives
Toss with pasta
Plate and put egg in middle
Garnish with freshly grated cheese & chopped chives
Chili Butter
Ingredients:
2 pound unsalted butter, softened
3 large cloves of garlic, peeled
1 tbl kosher salt
cup red chili pepper flakes
Method:
Blend butter with garlic, salt & red chili pepper flakes
Transfer to container
(Chef Tip: This keeps for 1 month in fridge)
Carbonara Sauce
Ingredients:
3 tbl butter
2 large shallots (minced)
4 garlic cloves (minced)
cup white wine
2 tbsp lobster base (available at seafood markets)
1 quart heavy whipping cream
Method:
In pot, sauté shallots over medium heat in butter and garlic for 2 minutes
Add white wine
Add lobster base
Add heavy cream and simmer on low heat for 15 minutes
Transfer to container and chill
(Chef Tip: Pre-make your carbonara sauce; it keeps for up to 1 week in fridge)
The Deal:
Mention you saw the 6 Minute Meal and a Deal feature on 6abc and they'll give you $6 off your check at At The Table BYOB through Sunday, June 3rd.
At The Table BYOB
11 Louella Ct
Wayne, PA 19087
(610) 964-9700
http://atthetablebyob.com/
https://www.facebook.com/AtthetableBYOB/
