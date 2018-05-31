SPORTS

VIDEO: 99-year-old WWII vet sings 'God Bless America' at IronPigs' game

EMBED </>More Videos

99-year-old veteran signs National Anthem, as seen on Action News at 4:30 p.m., May 30, 2018. (WPVI)

ALLENTOWN (WPVI) --
Tuesday was Military Appreciation Night at the Lehigh Valley IronPigs' game and the fans in attendance showed their appreciation for one very special veteran.

World War II vet Raymond T. Mohr took the field to sing an inspiring rendition of "God Bless America" during the IronPigs' game against the Charlotte Knights.


The 99-year-old, who fought in the Battle of Normandy, had everyone's attention at Coca-Cola Park during his minute-long vocals.

He thanked the crowd as they continued to give him a standing ovation long after he stopped singing.

The IronPigs, the Triple-A affiliate of Philadelphia Phillies, called the moment "easily the best thing you'll see today."

And a photo showed catcher Nick Rickles shaking hands with Mohr.

"Thank you for your service," Rickles tweeted.



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News Sports
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
More News