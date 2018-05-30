Extra chances for pre-K enrollment

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Local families are getting an extra chance to enroll their children in Philadelphia's free pre-K program.
The district is providing extended hours for registration at various schools.
The first event is happening today at Holme Elementary on Academy Road.
There will be five additional enrollment opportunities for parents over the next week.
You can find a full list: https://www.philasd.org/earlychildhood/programs-and-services/pre-kindergarten/pre-k-registration-events/
