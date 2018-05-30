Four hot music events in Philadelphia this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Dice Raw at Silk City
Catch hip-hop legend Dice Raw at Silk City this Thursday night. The Philadelphia native has co-written and produced for The Roots and helped found the former hip-hop group Nouveau Riche.
In addition to premiering his new album, "The Narrative," the artist will share the story of his life and how he survived the music industry.
When: Thursday, May 31, 7-11:30 p.m.
Where: Silk City, 435 Spring Garden St.
Admission: $20 general admission; $50 VIP
Ill Fated Natives at La Colombe Fishtown Cafe
The Philadelphia-based trio Ill Fated Natives is set to kick off the Hope & Fury concert series at La Colombe Fishtown Cafe this Friday evening. The free series aims to showcase voices from the local community to drive conversation on difficult topics.
The Ill Fated Natives will discuss pressing issues, including race, equality and social divide, with the cafe's CEO before performing their blends of hard rock, blues and smooth jazz rooted in grit, raw passion and struggle.
When: Friday, June 1, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: La Colombe Fishtown Cafe, 1335 Frankford Ave.
Admission: Free
Spinadelphia DJ series at Spin
Head down to ping-pong bar Spin for a fresh edition of its Spinadelphia DJ series. Friday's lineup features Sweat Daddy, Fuego Mayo and Pray for Christian. Expect ping-pong competitions with opportunities to win swag and dancing through the night.
When: Friday, June 1, 8 p.m.- Saturday, June 2, 2 a.m.
Where: SPiN Philadelphia, 211 S. 15th St.
Admission: Free
Stella Ruze at The Twisted Tail
Philly's Stella Ruze takes the stage at The Twisted Tail this Friday night. The band, which emerged out of Manayunk in 2014, combines traditional American folk music with jazz and pop to create a transcendent signature sound.
When: Friday, June 1, 9 p.m.- Saturday, June 2, 1 a.m.
Where: The Twisted Tail, 509 S. Second St.
Admission: Free standing room
