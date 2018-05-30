PETS & ANIMALS

Company rents out drug dogs to suspecting parents

Drug dog rental: Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. (WPVI)

Here's a question for any parents wondering what their kids are up to.

Would you rent a drug-sniffing dog to poke around their room? Check for a hidden stash?

Some moms and dads in Missouri are on board.

A company called Metro K9 Services trains pups to recognize the odor of marijuana. The dogs also recognize drugs like meth, cocaine, heroin and PCP and ecstasy.

They're being hired by schools, businesses, and now suspecting parents.

This is not law enforcement, so there won't be criminal charges. However, it's the kind of incriminating evidence you wouldn't want your boss, principal, or parents to find out.

The company says it's now also training its dogs to search for firearms in the wake of recent school shootings.
