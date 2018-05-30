HEALTH & FITNESS

Philly Health Costs: Finding the right neuro rehabilitation

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Ali Gorman, RN. on Action News at 5 p.m. on May 30, 2018. (WPVI)

Heather Grubola
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A brain injury can derail someone's goals and their entire way of life. But getting the right rehabilitation can help. It's helping one local man live the life he wants to live.

61-year-old Andy Rooney makes his lunch every day, a salami and cheese with Miracle Whip sandwich. And he does other typical household chores. He shares his apartment with two roommates whose journeys also started at Bancroft Neuro Rehab.

See the PriceCheck tool here

Rooney suffered a brain injury 35 years ago in a car accident while working as a mailman. His parents took care of him but when they died two years ago, he was moved into a nursing home. He later went to Bancroft starting as a resident doing physical, occupational, speech and other types of therapy.

"So our goal is to help people integrate back into the community of their choice and participate in life however they want to participate in it," said Karen Lindgren, Ph.D. who is the senior clinical director at Bancroft.

For Rooney, he loves fitness so he works on staying in shape.

"Well it keeps me feeling good," he said.

He's also gaining more independence. He transitioned into the supervised apartment program after just two years and lives full time almost on his own. Plus, he's mastered transportation. He takes Uber to his now out-patient appointments.

"That's always the goal, get back in the community, get back into your life, have relationships, work, have a quality of life again," said Lindgren. "It's being able to live the life you want to live, its being able to live your best life."

Finding the right rehabilitation services can be confusing and it can be costly. For more on that, use the Philly Health Costs tool. It's provided through a partnership between 6abc and the Philadelphia Inquirer to help people compare and find affordable medical care.

MORE INFORMATION:
HOW TO USE THE PRICECHECK TOOL
EMBED More News Videos

Action News Consumer Reporter Nydia Han shows you how to use Philly Health Costs and the PriceCheck tool.

See the PriceCheck tool here

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckhealthconsumer
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
Opioid Chat Special, July 19th from 7:30-8:15pm
Art of Aging: One man beats addiction to help others
Dieting at a young age can lead to bad relationships with food, experts say
Doctors warn of antibiotic overuse and misuse
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
More News