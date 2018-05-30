PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A brain injury can derail someone's goals and their entire way of life. But getting the right rehabilitation can help. It's helping one local man live the life he wants to live.
61-year-old Andy Rooney makes his lunch every day, a salami and cheese with Miracle Whip sandwich. And he does other typical household chores. He shares his apartment with two roommates whose journeys also started at Bancroft Neuro Rehab.
Rooney suffered a brain injury 35 years ago in a car accident while working as a mailman. His parents took care of him but when they died two years ago, he was moved into a nursing home. He later went to Bancroft starting as a resident doing physical, occupational, speech and other types of therapy.
"So our goal is to help people integrate back into the community of their choice and participate in life however they want to participate in it," said Karen Lindgren, Ph.D. who is the senior clinical director at Bancroft.
For Rooney, he loves fitness so he works on staying in shape.
"Well it keeps me feeling good," he said.
He's also gaining more independence. He transitioned into the supervised apartment program after just two years and lives full time almost on his own. Plus, he's mastered transportation. He takes Uber to his now out-patient appointments.
"That's always the goal, get back in the community, get back into your life, have relationships, work, have a quality of life again," said Lindgren. "It's being able to live the life you want to live, its being able to live your best life."
