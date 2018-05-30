What's the cheapest rental available in Overbrook?

But how does the low-end pricing on an Overbrook rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1687 N. 56th St.
Listed at $625/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom, located at 1687 N. 56th St., is 19.4 percent less than the $775/month median rent for a one bedroom in Overbrook.
The unit features carpeted floors, wooden cabinetry, a stove, closet space and in-unit laundry. Pet owners will be sad to hear that cats and dogs are not welcome here.
(See the complete listing here.)
402 N. 64th St.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom, situated at 402 N. 64th St., is listed for $700/month for its 409-square-feet of space.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, closet space, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and large windows. Cats and dogs are permitted.
(See the complete listing here.)
329 N. 64th St.
Here's a studio dwelling at 329 N. 64th St., which is going for $750/month.
In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, two spacious closets, wooden cabinetry and built-in storage features. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
(See the full listing here.)
6358 Lancaster Ave.
Then there's this apartment at 6358 Lancaster Ave., listed at $850/month.
On-site laundry and assigned parking are offered as building amenities. The unit features hardwood floors, high ceilings, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and ample natural light. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.
(See the listing here.)