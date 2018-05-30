CONSUMER

What's the Deal: What to pack for your next trip

EMBED </>More Videos

What's the Deal: What to pack for your next trip - Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4pm on May 30, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
If you're flying somewhere this summer, you know packing can be a pain. From fees, to extra charges - it pays to keep your bags in check.

What to bring? what to leave behind?

The CEO of FareCompare crafted a little "Do Not Pack List".

Let's start with the heavy stuff. If you love some good summer reading, leave the hard copies at home. They can take up a lot of space and they're heavy, so go digital here.

If you can get your packed items down to a minimum, ditch the large suitcase. It's cheaper to bring a carry on and you skip the long wait at the baggage carousel after you land.

But here's the deal - with a carry on comes the TSA's own do not pack list. Many know the deal with liquids, but did you know that also includes any kind of deodorant other than stick? If it's spray, gel, cream, roll on - it has to be less than 3.4 ounces.

For razors, you can carry on both electric razors and disposable razors, but anything with a removable blade will get confiscated.

Also, FareCompare recommends leaving expensive jewelry behind, in addition to anything you don't need in your wallet, like extra credit cards.

So now, how do you get it all in that carry on?

There's something called the Sit&Zip Method. Place your tightly rolled-up clothes in a large ziplock bag and sit on it until all the air comes out, then zip it up.

Make a bunch of those flattened bags and you'll find you've just earned a ton of more space in that carry on!

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelconsumersaving with 6abcvacationwhat's the deal
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER
Watch out for fake Dollar General coupon
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
McDonald's offering free french fries for the rest of 2018
Waterpik recalls toothbrush due to fire risk
Consumer Reports: Save thousands on kitchen appliance updates
More consumer
TRAVEL
What's the Deal: Packing tips and hacks from a local stylist
Consumer Reports: Soft-sided vs. hard-sided luggage
Snorkeler finds the owner of lost GoPro found underwater
Consumer Reports: Traveling safely with your pet
Consumer Reports: Safety questions to ask your Airbnb hosts
More Travel
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
More News