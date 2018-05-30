Reading police search for 2 arson suspects

READING, Pa. (WPVI) --
Reading police are trying to track down a pair of alleged firebugs before they strike again.

Surveillance pictures released Wednesday show what appear to be two young men setting fire to a trash can.

Police say the suspects also set fire to a motorcycle. That fire spread to a car.

The incidents happened early Sunday morning on West Greenwich and Weiser Streets.

Melted trash cans and charred street signs still remain in the neighborhoods.

If you have any information you are asked to contact police.

