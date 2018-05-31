Shooting victim crashes near Einstein, jumps into patrol car

Man crashes after shooting, helped by officer. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 31, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A man who crashed his SUV near Einstein Medical Center sought help from a nearby police officer.

Police say the man was shot around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 1200 block of Medary Avenue in the Fern Rock section of Philadelphia.

Police say the 30-year-old was shot in the face, but managed to continue driving.

An officer saw the victim driving erratically and started to follow him.

Following the crash, the victim got out of his SUV and jumped into the patrol car for help.

The officer was able to get the man to the ER in critical condition.

Police are searching the area of 12th Street and Medary Avenue for clues as to who shot the man and why.
