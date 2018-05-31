RESCUE

VIDEO: Youth football team rescues pair from car crash

Youth football teams helps car crash victims. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on May 31, 2018. (WPVI)

Videos shows an Idaho youth football team helping to rescue a pair of car crash victims.

The vehicle had rolled over on a highway near the Oregon border on Wednesday, trapping a man and woman inside.

The players worked together to free the man and then lift the car to pull the woman to safety.

The Boise Black Knights were heading home from a championship game when they came across the wreck.

