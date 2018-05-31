NJ church holds blood drive for 6-year-old boy

A church community in Gloucester County came together to support a young member of its congregation.
Grace Church in Logan Township held a Red Cross blood drive in honor of Jack Ashby.
The 6-year-old suffers from an immune deficiency that requires blood transfusions every three weeks.
His father says the value of donating blood cannot be stressed enough.
