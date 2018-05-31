Full list of Sears, Kmart store closures released

A full list of the 72 Sears and Kmart stores that will be closing amid plunging sales has been released.The struggling retailer said Thursday that it has identified about 100 stores that are no longer turning profits, and 72 of those locations will be shuttered soon.Three of the Sears locations are in south and central New Jersey:-Quaker Bridge Mall in Lawrenceville, NJ-Rt 66 in Ocean, NJ-Mt Holly Road in Burlington, NJA Kmart location in northern Jersey and several Sears and Kmart locations in western Pennsylvania are also impacted.Sears Holdings Corp., based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, lost $424 million, or $3.93 per share, in its first quarter.It earned $245 million, or $2.29 per share, a year earlier, a quarter that included a $492 million gain tied to the sale of the Craftsman brand.Revenue tumbled more than 30 percent to $2.89 billion, with store closings already under way contributing to almost two thirds of the decline.------