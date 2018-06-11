ART OF AGING

Art of Aging: Over-prescribed prescription drugs

EMBED </>More Videos

Art of Aging: Overprescribed prescripion drugs - Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at noon on May 31, 2018. (WPVI)

New studies question whether anxiety and insomnia drugs really work
NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (WPVI) --
Virtually everyone knows about America's opioid problem. However, there's another rising drug epidemic and it affects older Americans.

They are some of the most commonly prescribed drugs - those for insomnia and anxiety. Almost a third of older people take them.

Many are classified as benzodiazepines - such as Xanax, Ativan, Valium, or Halcion. A newer so-called "Z" class includes Ambien or Lunesta.

Both types can be very risky for the elderly, says Dr. Thomas Lawrenceof Main Line Health.

"Medications can affect older people differently than younger in a variety of ways," he said.

They can conflict with other medications or a person's chronic maladies.

"The drug can interfere with those underlying conditions, increasing the risk of adverse effects, such as falls, including falls that cause hip fractures, motor vehicle accidents, general confusion, and cognitive impairment," said Dr. Lawrence.

Overdoses are also a risk. Stanford University researchers say from 1999 to 2015, benzodiazepine overdose deaths skyrocketed from 1,135 to nearly 8,800.

Dr. Lawrence says new studies question whether the drugs actually work for anxiety - and there's another danger.

"They're habit-forming, they can be addictive. So, often people who get started on them have a hard time getting off them. So it perpetuates the use," he warns.

He says it's best to try non-drug solutions first. For insomnia, cut out caffeine.

"Frequently, older people will say I don't really drink coffee - when you ask them, they drink 3 cups in the morning, and they want a sleeping pill at night. Of course, a stimulant in the morning can still be active later as we get older," said Dr. Lawrence.

Talk therapy has been shown to help both insomnia and anxiety. Exercise, such as tai chi, can also be effective and mindfulness meditation may work best of all.

For more information from Main Line Health, click here.

For more information on sleep problems, click here.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthart of agingprescription drugsopioidssleep
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ART OF AGING
Art of Aging: One man beats addiction to help others
Art of Aging: Senior meets challenge after challenge
Art of Aging: Man turns copper artist after Alzheimer's diagnose
Art of Aging: Help for stroke victims
Art of Aging: Senior continues to be an overachiever
More art of aging
HEALTH & FITNESS
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
Opioid Chat Special, July 19th from 7:30-8:15pm
Art of Aging: One man beats addiction to help others
Dieting at a young age can lead to bad relationships with food, experts say
Doctors warn of antibiotic overuse and misuse
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News