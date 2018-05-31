Renting in Old City: What will $1,600 get you?

According to Walk Score, this Philadelphia neighborhood is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Old City is currently hovering around $1,690.
So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $1,600/month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
125 N. Fourth St.
Listed at $1,595/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 125 N. Fourth St.
In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, a kitchen island, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
231 N. Third St.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 231 N. Third St. that's also going for $1,595/month.
The apartment features a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, high ceilings, closet space and large windows. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
38 N. Third St., #405
Next, check out this 602-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 38 N. Third St. It's listed for $1,595/month.
Storage space is offered as a building amenity. In the top floor unit, you'll get a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, a breakfast bar, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and built-in storage features. Small dogs are permitted.
9 N. Ninth St., #804
Located at 9 N. Ninth St., here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's listed for $1,595/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry, a breakfast bar and large windows. The building offers a fitness center, secured entry, assigned parking and a residents lounge. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
117 Chestnut St.
Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 117 Chestnut St. It's listed for $1,550/month for its 550-square-feet of space.
Building amenities include secured entry and an elevator. In the apartment, there are a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, a smart TV and granite countertops. Pets are not welcome.
