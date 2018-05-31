EDUCATION

Protest outside Philadelphia school demanding better conditions for learning

Parents picket Philly school demanding better conditions: as seen on Action News at 4 p.m., May 31, 2018. (WPVI)

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A picket line formed outside of a Northeast Philadelphia school in an effort to bring attention to problems they say are plaguing the place of learning.

Parents, teachers and others held signs outside the Robert Pollock Public School on Welsh Road this morning.

Their signs read: "we want a principal who cares" and "we want art, literature and music."

Parents say they want better conditions for their children to learn.

"We are out here to demand a new principal," said parent Rachel Jones. "We need a change in leadership. Mr. Dante Wilson has been here for five years and this school has gone consistently downhill."

This protest comes on the heels of a story Action News first reported this weekend.

Philadelphia police officer Sammie Sanchez had donated more than a dozen iPads to the school.

But they allegedly sat unused for a year before being returned to him.

