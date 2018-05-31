HEALTH & FITNESS

Group pushing to get electronic cigarettes out of kids' hands

EMBED </>More Videos

Group calls for ban on e-cigarettes: Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on May 31, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
There's a global call to get electronic cigarettes out of the hands of kids and teens.

The use of e-cigarettes among teenagers is exploding. Nearly 2 million teens use them and that's 10 times what the number was 6 years ago.

But a coalition of respiratory doctors and scientists from all over the world say it's time to stop.

They say there's growing evidence they're unhealthy and very addictive and that they lead young people into smoking tobacco cigarettes.

The group wants e-cigarettes regulated just like tobacco products and it wants an immediate ban on flavorings and sales to young people.

The coalition also wants an end to marketing e-cigarettes as lower-risk alternatives.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthchecke-cigarettes
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
Opioid Chat Special, July 19th from 7:30-8:15pm
Art of Aging: One man beats addiction to help others
Dieting at a young age can lead to bad relationships with food, experts say
Doctors warn of antibiotic overuse and misuse
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
More News