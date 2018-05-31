Police quell altercation at hospital following stabbing

The victim of a reported stabbing in the 26th district was taken by family members to St. Christopher's Hospital in Hunting Park Thursday where another altercation ensued.When Action News arrived, two officers from the 24th district were attempting to arrest an unruly teenager. While that was happening, another person arrives and tries to antagonize the person being arrested. Police tell that person to get back."Back up, back up, come on," said the officer.The person is told several times to back up, but instead, he pulls out a cell phone and gets in between officers to yell at the guy being arrested. Police again tell him to move back."Don't touch me, don't touch me. Stop touching me, stop touching me," he says.After a supervisor arrives on the scene and tries to get the person to step away, the man tries to provoke officers into a fight.Then he uses profanity to tell the supervisor that he is really ugly while holding a cell phone camera about a foot from his face."Who you wife, damn. I forgot he ain't got one, damn," he said.Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said it's a difficult job for police, especially when it comes to physical contact and taking someone into custody."They use profanity, they don't want us to touch them. It's a very difficult job," said Small.Finally, police had to call in additional officers to help take the man into custody. But while the officers are dealing with him, the other person tries to get away."People think taking someone into custody is much easier than it looks," said Small.After more than ten minutes, the officers manage to arrest both people."The police officers as well as the supervisors they did an excellent job, they showed a lot of restraint," said Small. "They were very professional, even though they were being provoked, pretty much non- stop. Non-stop by both sides."------