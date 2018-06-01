TRAFFIC

Pedestrian struck and injured in Pennsauken Twp., NJ

EMBED </>More Videos

Pedestrian struck in Pennsauken Twp.: Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on June 1, 2018. (WPVI)

PENNSAUKEN TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
A pedestrian is hospitalized after a serious accident along a busy thoroughfare in southern New Jersey.

It happened at 1:30 a.m. Friday on the westbound overpass from Route 38 to Route 30 at Airport Circle in Pennsauken Township.

Medics rushed the pedestrian to Cooper University Hospital.

There was no immediate word on that person's condition.

Police have not said if charges will be filed against the driver.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficn.j. newsnew jersey newspedestrian struckPennsauken
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Multiple school buses collide in Burlington Co.; 24 injured
Bicyclist gets stuck in drawbridge after riding through gates
1 killed in fiery crash in Talleyville, Delaware
More Traffic
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
More News