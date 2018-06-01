SOCIETY

Upper Dublin police officers, sworn in together 37 years ago, retire on same day

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Katherine Scott on Action News at 5 p.m. on June 1, 2018. (WPVI)

By
UPPER DUBLIN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Thirty seven years ago they started together as sworn officers. On Friday, on the same day, Corporals Ken Cook and Bill Carroll are officially retiring from the Upper Dublin Township Police Department.

Cook explains, "We said we walked in together. We're going to walk out together, and that's what we've done."

First responders from Upper Dublin and surrounding communities joined township employees and family to say congratulations on their last ride in.

Corporal Carroll added, "It's wonderful, it's wonderful."

Cook grew up in Bucks County, Carroll in Upper Dublin. They began together in February 1981.

"We first met when we had to come in on our first day - eight strangers pretty much," Cook said.

Over the years, they performed all different functions from detectives to SWAT. They also became best friends.

In 2016, Corporal Carroll suffered a traumatic brain injury while working a side job. The families remain close, proud of what the men have accomplished.

Wife Michelle Cook summed it up, telling us, "Lot of years - lots of good memories, sad memories, crazy memories. Raised three kids with him, who are very proud of their dad."

Chief Lee Benson says it's hard to see them go. "We're sending almost 75 years of police experience out the door today so again it's bittersweet."

Congratulations to the best of colleagues and the best of friends.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypoliceretirementpennsylvania newsUpper Dublin Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
6abc Speakers Bureau Request Form
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
2 CVS workers lose jobs after cops called on black customer
Mayor apologizes after Muslim children denied pool access
More Society
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
More News