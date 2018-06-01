Checking out the eats at this year's festival

EMBED </>More Videos

Checking out some of the eats and treats at the Tall Ships Festival. (WPVI)

What's on the menu at the Tall Ships Festival? Enough great food to feed an entire fleet of ships.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Tall Ships
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
More News