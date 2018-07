What will $1,200 rent you in Philadelphia, right now?

4055 Ridge Ave. (Allegheny West)

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Philadelphia?We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Philadelphia with a budget of $1,200/month.Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 4055 Ridge Ave. It's listed for $1,200/month.In the unit, there are air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. Pets are not allowed.Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.(See the complete listing here .)Check out this 525-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2016 Spring Garden St. that's also going for $1,200/month.The unit features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a stove and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not permitted.Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.(See the full listing here .)Located at 2601 Pennsylvania Ave., here's a 531-square-foot studio that's listed for $1,200/month.The building offers a door person and a fitness center. In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a ceiling fan and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are allowed.Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options.(Take a gander at the complete listing here .)Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom bi-level apartment over at 1906 S. 13th St. It's listed for $1,200/month for its 726-square-feet of space.Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, recessed lighting and granite countertops. Animals are not welcome.Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.(See the complete listing here .)Lastly, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 2835 W. Girard Ave. It's listed for $1,200/month.In the unit, you'll have hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and a breakfast bar. Cats and dogs are permitted here.According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.(Check out the complete listing here .)