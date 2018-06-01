2 sought for knifepoint robbery of Crescentville market

CRESCENTVILLE (WPVI) --Two violent suspects are on the run after a robbery in the Crescentville section of Philadelphia.
Police released surveillance showing what happened inside Felipe's Mini Market on Montour Street.
A man in a black sweatshirt held a knife to the worker's throat and demanded money from the register.
Another suspect, wearing a white sweatshirt, was also involved in the crime on Saturday evening.
If you recognize the suspects, you are asked to call police.
