Tri-State Braces for Another Wet Weekend

In the forecast for this weekend: Rain and, at times, heavy downpours.The outlook isn't promising for Chris Hanson!"Regretting the weather that's coming. We were going to go camping this weekend," he said.His wife, Michele, is looking forward to sunnier days."We've got moss growing on our patio! It's just muggy all the time. Nothing is drying out," she said.For some, the rainfall feels like it's never ended and spring was a washout."All this rain is just making people sad. I need some sun," said Cheldin Rumer of Manayunk. The rainy season left her feeling scorned, "I have a significant relationship with spring and I feel like we're breaking up.You know what I mean, he's not calling me back!"On Friday afternoon PennDOT road crews were hard at work ahead of the heavy downpours including Ed Dutch."It's important to get all of the debris off the inlet so that the water flows and there's no flooding," he said.He's been with the company for 18 years, so he knows a thing or two about weather wear and tear."Whenever it starts flooding that's what actually starts the process of the potholes," he said.Meanwhile, there were blue skies at the Jersey shore on Friday, but the wet weather wasn't far from people's minds.