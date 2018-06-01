FOOD & DRINK

Craving gelato? Here are the 4 best spots in Philly to score the frozen treat

Capofitto. | Photo: Jenny H./Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving gelato?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top gelato sources in Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your sweet tooth.

1. Capogiro Gelato



Photo: mark c./Yelp

Topping the list is Capogiro Gelato's Washington Square West location, which is one of the local brand's four shops around town. Located at 119 S. 13th St., it's the highest rated gelato spot in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 797 reviews on Yelp.

Capogiro Gelato is known for offering simple and exotic housemade flavors. Look for options like the Bacio, chocolate and hazelnut gelato filled with caramelized hazelnuts and cappuccino made from La Colombe coffee; and the Thai Coconut Milk, combining coconut milk from Thailand with a splash of coconut rum.

2. Gran Caffe L'aquila



Photo: Alda H./Yelp

Next up is Rittenhouse's Gran Caffe L'Aquila, situated at 1716 Chestnut St. With 4.5 stars out of 642 reviews on Yelp, the Italian restaurant has proven to be a local favorite among gelato seekers.

Here, Stefano Biasini -- who won Italy's international gelato competition in 2013 -- creates artisanal selections featuring authentic Italian flavors, such as pistacchio di Bronte and Amarena cherry.

3. Capofitto



Photo: Yuanyuan F./Yelp

Over in Old City, check out Capofitto, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 187 reviews on Yelp. The pizzeria and gelateria, located at 233 Chestnut St., offers the frozen confection in flavors like white chocolate, mango cream, Thai coconut and Mexican coffee, as well as an assortment of sorbets.

4. Cafe Crema



Photo: Sari Marissa G./Yelp

And then there's Cafe Crema, a Passyunk Square cafe with four stars out of 108 reviews. Next time you're in the mood, stop by 1205 S. Ninth St. to score simple gelato flavors like coffee, cookies and cream, chocolate or Nutella to pair with a cannoli made with natural ingredients imported from Sicily.
