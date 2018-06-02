Man and teenage boy shot and wounded in North Philadelphia

Man, teenage boy shot in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA
Two people, including a 17-year-old boy, were shot while sitting in a car in North Philadelphia.

Police tell Action News the victims were approached by two men in the 200 block of West Ontario Street around 2 a.m. Saturday.

The gunmen opened fire, grazing the 17-year-old and hitting a 20-year-old man twice.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals in stable condition.

Investigators say they found 16 shell casings at the scene.

Police are working to determine who opened fire and why.

