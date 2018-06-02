EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3511182" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Judge: 30-year-old son must move out. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 23, 2018.

It was moving day for one infamous son in New York. The 30-year-old man who was evicted from his parents' home finally left Friday, hours before a court-ordered deadline.Michael Rotondo honked and waved to reporters as he pulled out of the driveway of his parents' home in Camillus, New York.His parents Mark and Christina Rotondo brought the court case against their son last month after several eviction letters offering money and other help were ignored. They offered him $1,100 "so you can find a place to stay" and nudged him to get a job.A May 22 court appearance drew national attention. Rotondo refused the judge's request to work things out directly with his parents. He failed to persuade the judge to grant him another six months with his parents.Rotondo had until noon ET Friday to be out of the house. He was seen loading a cooler and garbage bags full of items into a pickup truck.He is putting his stuff in storage and will stay at an Airbnb until he finds a permanent place to live.Rotondo credited right-wing radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who has asserted that the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre was a hoax, with providing a $3,000 check to cover rental and other costs. Later, he plans on moving in with a distant cousin, according to the Post-Standard of Syracuse.Rotondo has said the eviction fight is connected with his efforts to get back visitation time with his 8-year-old son. He lost custody and unsupervised visitation with the boy in 2017.------