A broken water main flooded part of a neighborhood in the Point Breeze section of Philadelphia.Police discovered the break at 4:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of South 19th and Morris streets.Officers saw water seeping through several sections of the street corner and followed the leaks east on Morris to the 1600 block of South 19th Street.The road there is now buckled in several locations.Action News found one homeowner pumping water out of a basement. In all, crews say water made its way into at least five homes.Repair work is now underway.