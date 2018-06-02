Parkside community gathers to celebrate success

People from the Parkside section of Philadelphia showed up on Saturday to mark a big anniversary.The sun was shining on the 11th Annual Festival at ParkWest Town Center.With all kinds of entertainment, games, food and pony rides, the festival was certainly a blast.But most importantly, the purpose of the event was to celebrate a lot of successful hard work to change a neighborhood for the better.Lucinda Hudson is the president of the Parkside Association. She says she, along with many people in attendance, fought for a long time to get this plaza and all the good that's come with it."It took years of meetings and tears but in the end, we won and we got this," Hudson said.We also spoke with Jim Burnett of the West Philadelphia Financial Services Institution and Colin Jones of the Goldenberg Group. They're two men who also helped make it happen."I think what it shows is they're not forgotten that there are developers and partnerships like Jim and ours that will put them back on the map and we can give them jobs. There are about 700 jobs here we created," said Jones."There is more development coming. Might not be by us, but it's happening," said Burnett.Not only was the festival a time to celebrate, but people also came to meet with local groups and businesses to plan their future.The Felcher family has been in Parkside for 22 years and couldn't be more proud of the progress."More often we need this done," said Yalonda Felcher. "What we need, everyone needs, to come out and come together. That's the only way."------