Crime Fighters: Search for suspect in shooting of father, toddler

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police have a call out to catch a man who allegedly shot a father and his toddler.

The shooting happened on Friday, May 19, 2017, in the 3300 block of Malta Street in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

"Gentleman came and jumped out of a car and starts spraying the porch with gunfire," said Santo Montecalvo of the Citizens Crime Commission.

That man, police say, is 25-year-old Revoire Harris. He allegedly shot a 25-year-old father and his one-year-old son. Both survived.

There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to Harris' arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Citizens Crime Commission tipline at 215-546-TIPS.

