Legoland honors fallen police officer Brad Fox

The Legoland Discovery Center in Montgomery County honored fallen Plymouth Township police officer Brad Fox.A mini-figure of Fox and a plaque spelling his name in Legos were unveiled Saturday in Plymouth Meeting.Officer Fox was killed in the line of duty in September 2012.Members of the police force were on hand to remember Fox.They also helped Legoland celebrate the 40th anniversary of its police officer mini-figure.Officers and their families were invited to a special day of building and playing at the Plymouth Meeting Mall.