Family searches Fairmount Park for missing man

EMBED </>More Videos

Family searches Fairmount Park for missing Chester man, as seen on Action News at 11 p.m., June 3, 2018 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A family is holding out hope that they will find their loved one who has been missing for at least two weeks.

The search for Ira Payne Bishop of Chester took his relatives and police to Philadelphia's Fairmount Park Sunday night.


The family says he was last seen in the area.

Ira was not found but his uncle says they will not give up.

"We just want to bring him home," said Martin Payne.

Police searched the area near Randolph Drive.

They found clothes but nothing that could immediately be linked to the missing man.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsmissing personsearch
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
More News