A 50-year-old man was pistol-whipped during a home invasion robbery in South Philadelphia while children were inside, police say.It happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday on the 2500 block of South Marshall Street.The family tells Action News as the victim unlocked the door, three suspects pushed their way inside.One of the suspects, armed with a gun, pistol-whipped the 50-year-old as his wife, elderly father and four children were sleeping in the home. Family members tell Action News he suffered a gash to the head.A family member, who did not want to be identified, said the children, all under the age of 10, were aware of what was going on."They witnessed it. They witnessed everything," the family member said.The children were woken up by the sound of their father being attacked."He just got ambushed outside and he went inside and they just ambushed everyone," that family member said.The sounds of a struggle coming from next door woke neighbor Janet Emerson."I just kept hearing unusual things. I thought someone was on my roof," Emerson said.Investigators say the three men robbed the victim of approximately $100 and jewelry before fleeing."They're probably thinking that we have money but we don't. We're just a hard-working family trying to pay our bills," the family member said.The suspects may have evaded police thus far, but they couldn't avoid the security cameras which captured what happened both inside and outside the home. Police are examining that footage.The victim's family says the footage shows the men staking out the property and waiting until the victim got home.Authorities say the 50-year-old homeowner was taken to Jefferson University Hospital. He received stitches to his head and has been released.Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.------